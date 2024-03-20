Eagles sign slot cornerback with experience to add depth to secondary originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday signed slot cornerback Tyler Hall.

Hall, 25, went undrafted out of Wyoming in 2020 and has played in 31 NFL games with six starts. Those six starts have come over the last two years — two in 2022, two in 2023 — with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before joining the Raiders in 2022, Hall was with the Falcons and Rams, mostly as a special teamer.

With the Raiders the last two years, Hall played at total of 379 defensive snaps. In 2022, he played 49% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps in the 7 games in which he played. In his NFL career, Hall has 46 tackles and 4 pass breakups but hasn’t yet picked off a pass.

Hall (5-10, 190) has significant experience in the slot, which is an area where the Eagles definitely lacked depth in 2023 after Avonte Maddox went down with injury.

Here’s a breakdown of Hall’s defensive snaps in his career, per ProFootballFocus:

Slot: 301

Box: 53

Wide corner: 14

Free safety: 8

D-line: 8

So 78.4% of Hall’s career defensive snaps have come as a nickel cornerback. That’s where he likely figures to compete for a job to make the Eagles roster this summer.

The Eagles earlier this offseason released Maddox but there’s still a chance he could re-sign with the team at some point. After Maddox got injured early in the 2023 season, the slot corner position became a revolving door of Mario Goodrich, Bradley Roby, James Bradberry, Sydney Brown and more.

At the NFL Combine last month, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman even admitted that he needed to do a better job of bringing in depth at slot corner.

“I’ve got to do a better job of bringing in more guys to be able to play that position,” he said. “I think that's one area that kind of you felt like in August maybe we needed to add, so we tried some guys.”

While Hall wasn’t at the combine in 2020, he measured at 5-foot-8, 186 pounds at the Wyoming pro day that year and ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. He was a two-year starter for the Cowboys in college as both an outside and slot corner. He was also a very good kick returner, taking two to the house.

