Eagles sign second-round pick Cooper DeJean

The Eagles have signed another one of their 2024 draft picks.

Philadelphia announced on Monday that defensive back Cooper DeJean has put pen to paper on his four-year rookie deal.

DeJean, 21, was the No. 40 overall pick in the second round out of Iowa. He was the Big Ten defensive back of the year and the conference’s return specialist of the year in 2023. He also was a two-time, first-team All-Big Ten honoree.

He registered seven interceptions — three of which were returned for touchdowns — and 13 passes defensed in his college career.

The Eagles have now signed eight of their nine 2024 draftees. First-round cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is Philadelphia’s remaining unsigned pick.