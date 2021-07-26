The Eagles announced on Monday that they’ve signed second-round pick Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson was the 37th overall selection in this year’s draft and the second of nine players Philadelphia brought in. He appeared in 25 games for Alabama after transferring from Florida State.

Dickerson was a national championship with Alabama last year and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center. But he may land on the non-football injury list after tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game last December. Dickerson did not fully participate in the Eagles’ offseason program.

With Dickerson’s deal done, the Eagles now have all of their 2021 draftees under contract.

Eagles sign second-round pick Landon Dickerson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk