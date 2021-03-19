Eagles sign safety Anthony Harris

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are really on the board in a big way.

Per Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing former Vikings safety Anthony Harris.

Harris was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of the University of Virginia.

A safety with elite potential, Harris regressed in 2020 and the partnership with Jonathan Gannon’s Eagles defense was a partnership made for success.

Harris has been one of the best safeties in football for the past few seasons and had put together an All-Pro caliber season in 2019, earning a 91.1 overall PFF grade a season ago.

List

Eagles Draft Rumors: Adam Schefter says 4 QB's will be selected in the first six or seven picks

Related

Zach Ertz trade rumors: Bills no longer interested due to Eagles high asking price

Former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to have free agent visit with Eagles on Monday

Former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson arranging a free agent visit with the Eagles?

Did JuJu Smith-Schuster turn down a multi-year deal from Eagles to re-sign with Steelers?

Eagles GM willing to trade everything for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

Recommended Stories