Eagles sign safety Anthony Harris

Vikings’ free-agent safety Anthony Harris is signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Eagles, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

The Eagles are really on the board in a big way.

Per Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing former Vikings safety Anthony Harris.

Harris was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of the University of Virginia.

A safety with elite potential, Harris regressed in 2020 and the partnership with Jonathan Gannon’s Eagles defense was a partnership made for success.

Harris has been one of the best safeties in football for the past few seasons and had put together an All-Pro caliber season in 2019, earning a 91.1 overall PFF grade a season ago.

