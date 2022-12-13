Eagles sign safety Anthony Harris and punter Brett Kern to the practice squad

Eagles have signed P Brett Kern and S Anthony Harris to the practice squad, and released WR Auden Tate and S Marquise Blair from the practice squad. P Arryn Siposs has been placed on the Injured Reserve list. pic.twitter.com/C2apDWxQbA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 13, 2022

The Eagles announced four practice squad moves, signing safety Anthony Harris and punter Brett Kern while releasing Auden Tate and Marquise Blair.

Kern was brought in to replace Arryn Siposs who was placed on injured reserve, while Harris will replace Reed Blankenship in the lineup.

Philadelphia has one open roster spot ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Bears and it expected that tight end Dallas Goedert will return to the lineup.

Brett Kern



Titans Dolphins 055

Kern averaged 45.9 yards per punt in 13 seasons with the Titans and was voted to the Pro Bowl from 2017-19. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2017 and a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Anfhony Harris

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Harris was initially signed by the Eagles in 2021 after playing with Minnesota for six seasons.

Harris was released from the practice squad just before the start of this regular season when the Eagles traded for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Harris then spent a few weeks with the Broncos in 2022.

Auden Tate released



Cincinnati Bengals At Detroit Lions Week 6

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have released wide receiver Auden Tate from the practice squad.

A seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State in 2018, Tate played in 35 games (12 starts) in four seasons with Cincinnati. Tate amassed 61 receptions, 799 yards, and two touchdowns.

Tate was signed to the Eagles practice squad just prior to the season opener in Detroit.

Marquise Blair released

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Blair was released from the Panthers’ practice squad in November, and signed by the Eagles.

He’s a versatile player that was a 2019 second-round pick of the Seahawks out of the University of Utah.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire