Eagles to sign safety Anthony Harris ahead of Week 15 matchup against Bears

Eagles are signing back veteran safety Anthony Harris today, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. Harris was with the Eagles last season and this preseason. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

The Eagles are bringing back a familiar face, signing safety Anthony Harris to a deal according to Adam Schefter.

According to Mike Garafalo, Anthony Harris was a guest at the NovaCare Complex on Monday, after Reed Blankenship suffered a low-grade knee sprain in Sunday’s win over the Giants.

During the summer, Harris signed to the Broncos practice squad after losing the roster battle with Blankenship, and he was recently released.

List

Darius Slay talks 'whoopin' Giants for James Bradberry; Switching to WR for Jalen Hurts

List

Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 14

List

10 takeaways from Eagles 48-22 win over Giants in Week 14

List

Instant analysis of Eagles 48-22 win over Giants in Week 14

Related

Eagles to sign punter Brett Kern to replace injured Arryn Siposs Eagles had free agent safety Anthony Harris in for a visit NFC East news: Cowboys sign former Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton Eagles hosting punter Brett Kern on a visit with Arryn Siposs ruled out indefinitely Eagles punter Arryn Siposs out indefinitely after suffering leg injury in win over the Giants

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire