The Eagles on Tuesday added running back Elijah Holyfield to the 53-man roster and placed defensive end Daeshon Hall on Injured Reserve.

Holyfield is the son of four-time heavyweight world boxing champion Evander Holyfield. He was undrafted this year out of Georgia.

Elijah Holyfield, who is 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, didn't get much playing time his first two years in Athens but ran for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns last year with a 6.4 average.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In 27 games at Georgia, he rushed for 1,340 yards and a 6.2 average. He had just seven catches for 63 yards in his entire college career.

Holyfield spent training camp with the Panthers and ran 19 times for 79 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

The Panthers released him as part of final cuts but added him to the practice squad the next day, and he spent the entire season on the Panthers' practice squad.

He became an unrestricted free agent when the Panthers' season ended.

With Jordan Howard active but limited after missing two months with a shoulder injury and Miles Sanders coming off a sprained ankle he suffered Sunday, Boston Scott is the only healthy running back the Eagles had on the roster.

The Eagles bypassed a running back on their own practice squad, De'Angelo Henderson, to sign Holyfield. Henderson has played in eight games with the Broncos and Jets and has nine carries for 32 yards in his career.

Hall, a former 3rd-round pick of the Panthers, suffered a torn ACL on the final play of the regular season. He had a sack and four tackles this year.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Story continues

Eagles sign running back Elijah Holyfield, place Daeshon Hall on Injured Reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia