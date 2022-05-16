Eagles sign rookie wide receiver Keric Wheatley from Fresno State

Eagles sign rookie wide receiver from Fresno State originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Monday signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Keric Wheatfall from Fresno State.

Wheatfall was a tryout player in Eagles rookie camp earlier this month.

In an interview before the draft with website Draft Diamonds, Wheatley described himself as a player:

“I consistently work hard, I mean I’m always hard on myself and what others may think is good, I’m thinking how to get better and great at it all the time and I do it.”

Asked what five traits best describe him, he responded: “Patience, self confidence, hard working, passionate and dependable.”

Wheatfall, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, caught 78 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons in Fresno and was 38-for-616 with four TDs this past season.

Wheatfall averaged 16.5 yards per catch in his career, 5th-highest in the Mountain West Conference since 2019. Current Eagle John Hightower of Boise State is 3rd on that list at 18.5.

Pro Football Network’s scouting report before the draft said this: “Though never super productive, Wheatfall displayed consistent progress in his game and comes with an upside. He’s worth keeping on a practice squad this fall with the possibility of future development.”

Wheatfall is the 11th wide receiver currently on the Eagles’ roster.

DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal are the consensus top four, Jalen Reagor is a former 1st-round pick, Greg Ward has more catches than any Eagles WR over the last three years (88), Deon Cain and John Hightower both have NFL experience, Devon Allen is an Olympic hurdler and undrafted rookie Britain Covey from Utah signed after the draft.

