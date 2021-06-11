Eagles sign Richard Rodgers

Tight end Richard Rodgers is back with the Eagles.

Rodgers played 22 games for the Eagles over the last three seasons and the team announced on Friday that they have re-signed him for a fourth year. They also announced the previously reported signing of wide receiver Michael Walker.

Rodgers had 24 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns last year after catching just one pass in his first two years with the team. He had 120 catches for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns in four years with the Packers at the start of his career.

He joins Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert on the roster, although speculation about a potential Ertz trade has not faded away.

