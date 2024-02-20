Advertisement

Eagles sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price to a deal ahead of NFL free agency

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles have three running backs set to enter unrestricted free agency and with the team always looking to add underated talent, the team has added a potential contributor to the roster.

Elite Loyalty Sports has announced that Philadelphia has signed Tyrion Davis-Price to a reserve/futures deal ahead of the new league year, and NFL free agency.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire