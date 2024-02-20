Eagles sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price to a deal ahead of NFL free agency

The Eagles have three running backs set to enter unrestricted free agency and with the team always looking to add underated talent, the team has added a potential contributor to the roster.

Elite Loyalty Sports has announced that Philadelphia has signed Tyrion Davis-Price to a reserve/futures deal ahead of the new league year, and NFL free agency.

Congratulations to our very own Tyrion Davis-Price (@TyDavisPrice) on signing the biggest R/Future contract in the league ‼️ The best contract out of 396 this year. Don’t mind him, just writing history. Ball out in Philadelphia, TY! #FlyEaglesFly @lsufootball pic.twitter.com/D5CBtCPEoI — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) February 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire