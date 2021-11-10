Eagles sign RB Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster

Roster Move: Eagles have signed RB Jordan Howard to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/z6etSAJnDt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 10, 2021

In a move that’s been expected for days, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Jordan Howard to the active roster.

The move ends speculation about an opposing team signing Howard off of the Eagles practice squad after his two-week explosion in selected spurts.

In the Week 9 loss to the Chargers, Howard gained 71 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, while in Week 8 against Detroit, the veteran had 12 carries for 57-yards and two more touchdowns.

