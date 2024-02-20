Eagles sign a RB drafted in 3rd round by 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles added some running back depth Tuesday by signing one-time 3rd-round pick Ty Davis-Price to a futures contract, his agency announced.

The 49ers drafted Davis-Price 93rd overall in 2022, making him the fifth running back taken overall. Davis-Price rushed for 1,744 yards and a 4.6 average with 15 touchdowns at LSU, including a 1,003-yard season in 2021.

But he’s played sparingly in his two NFL seasons, getting on the field for only seven games. He ran 34 times for just 99 yards and a 2.9 average as a rookie and was just 6-for-21 this past season, splitting time between the 53-man roster and practice squad. He didn’t play in the postseason.

Davis-Price had career highs with 14 carries and 33 yards in his NFL debut on opening day 2022 against the Seahawks but had only 26 carries and 87 yards after that. He hasn’t averaged more than 3.5 yards per carry in any of the five games in which he’s gotten more than one carry.

The 49ers released Davis-Price in early December, and he finished the season on their practice squad and then became a free agent when he didn’t sign a futures contract with San Francisco.

The 49ers drafted running backs in the third round in both 2021 and 2022, and both ended up with the Eagles. Their 2021 pick was Trey Sermon, who spent 2022 with the Eagles and wound up playing for Shane Steichen in Indianapolis this past season.

Eagles running backs D’Andre Swift, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny are all free agents. Kenny Gainwell is the only back under contract. They also signed practice squad running back Lew Nichols to a futures deal. Nichols, the Packers’ 7th-round pick last year, spent the last three months of the season on the Eagles’ practice squad.

