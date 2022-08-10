Eagles to sign RB DeAndre Torrey

The #Eagles are signing former North Texas RB DeAndre Torrey after his workout today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2022

The Eagles have added some running back depth to the roster, as Ian Rapoport reports that the team is signing former North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey.

Torrey logged 1,215 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during his final season with the Mean Green, and he’ll add depth to the roster with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell dealing with injuries.

Philadelphia kicks off preseason action on Friday against the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.

