NFL: Eagles re-sign RB Darren Sproles

Darren Sproles is giving football another season.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have agreed to terms with the veteran running back on Saturday, ensuring he returns for a 13th NFL season.

Sproles initially planned to retire after the 2017 campaign, but said in January he was leaning toward returning.

READ MORE: Star amputee linebacker Shaquem Griffin selected by Seahawks

READ MORE: Former South Sydney Rabbitoh drafted by Eagles

The 34-year-old played in just three games after suffering a torn ACL and a broken arm last season but ultimately decided he did not want to finish his career on injured reserve, his team-mates having secured a famous Super Bowl triumph in his absence.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson had hinted at the possibility of Sproles' return at the owners meeting in March, saying there was mutual interest to negotiate a deal as he dubbed the three-time Pro Bowl player "a big part of our team".

Sproles was selected in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft and joined Philadelphia in 2014.

The dual threat has 3,366 total rushing yards with 22 touchdowns in addition to 4,656 receiving yards with 30 touchdowns.