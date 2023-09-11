Eagles sign Rashaan Evans to practice squad

The Eagles are adding former first-round pick Rashaan Evans to their practice squad.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles are signing the linebacker as they head into Week Two. The move comes after Nakobe Dean left Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots with a foot injury.

A report on Monday indicated the Eagles expect Dean to miss multiple weeks and he could go on injured reserve.

The Titans made Evans the 22nd pick of the 2018 draft and he started 50 games for them before moving on to the Falcons last season. He started all 17 games for Atlanta and had 159 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

Evans became a free agent after the 2022 season, but did not sign with anyone this offseason.