Eagles sign P Braden Mann to 53-man roster

The Eagles have added their punter to the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that Braden Mann has been promoted from the practice squad.

Mann had been elevated from the practice squad for the last three games, which means he had to be signed to the 53-man roster to keep playing.

The Eagles don't punt much, with Mann averaging 41.6 yards on five punts over the last three games. Three of his punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line.

Philadelphia also signed linebacker Brandon Smith to its practice squad.