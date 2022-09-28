Eagles sign OT Roderick Johnson to the practice squad

Eagles have signed T Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/qxm332ByLC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to their 16-player practice squad, the team just announced.

Johnson was signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

