Eagles sign OT Roderick Johnson to the practice squad
Eagles have signed T Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/qxm332ByLC
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to their 16-player practice squad, the team just announced.
Johnson was signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster.
The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.
Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.
List
NFC East standings: Eagles sit atop the division entering Week 4
List
Studs and duds from Eagles 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
List
Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
Related
Eagles DE Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
2022 Philadelphia Eagles Salute to Service Collection and gear, here's how to buy
Titans signing OT Le'Raven Clark off the Eagles practice squad
Former Eagle Jason Peters to make his debut at offensive guard for Cowboys vs. Giants
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on a historic offensive pace entering Week 4 vs. the Jaguars