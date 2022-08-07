Eagles sign OT Jarrid Williams
Roster move: Eagles have signed T Jarrid Williams. pic.twitter.com/JnFlAYgC2S
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 7, 2022
With the Eagles having three offensive tackles out with different ailments, the team re-signed Jarrid Williams to the roster hours before the open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.
The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.
