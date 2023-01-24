Eagles sign OT Jarrid Williams to a reserve/future contract
Eagles have signed T Jarrid Williams to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/YanCCtRgiq
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2023
The Eagles are always looking to add potential to the roster and on Tuesday, added a familiar face back in the fold.
Philadelphia signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams to a reserve/futures deal ahead of the NFC Championship Game.
Signed as an undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.
The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.
Willians also spent time on the Lions’ practice squad this season.
List
Eagles vs. 49ers: 15 impact players to watch on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field
List
Eagles NFC Championship preview: Where the 49ers are most vulnerable?
List
Eagles NFC Championship preview: 12 things to know about the 49ers
List
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up on dynamic talent to replace several key starters
Related
NFC Championship broadcast crew announced for Eagles vs. 49ers
NFL announces referee assignment for Eagles-49ers title game
Report: Eagles to make strong push for Vic Fangio if Jonathan Gannon lands head coaching job
Eagles open as a slight home favorite over 49ers in NFC Championship Game
Eagles to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field
Eagles announce ticket information for NFC Championship game