Eagles sign OT Fred Johnson to practice squad

Eagles have signed S Andre Chachere to the active roster and signed T Fred Johnson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/99qCTekOqN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 8, 2022

After working out for the team on Monday, veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson is signing to the Eagles practice squad.

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

After the team signed La’El Collins, Johnson was waived and landed with the Buccaneers before being waived last week.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire