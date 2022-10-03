Eagles sign OL Tyrese Robinson to practice squad

With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday.

Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season.

Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the Eagles the day after their starting left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder) and starting right guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle) were forced out of action against the Jaguars.

While the Eagles list Robinson as a guard, he also played tackle while with the Sooners. But many projected him as a guard at the next level.

Here’s what NFL.com wrote about Robinson during the pre-draft process:

“Burly, top-heavy guard prospect with a mean streak and balance issues. Robinson has played tackle and guard but is a guard-only prospect. He’s got strong hands and a powerful upper body but lacks the bend and base to stay firmly rooted to keep defenders in front of him. When he’s centered up and locked in on the block, the finish is sure to be an aggressive one. Robinson struggles to play with range and control in both phases of blocking and has a very limited ceiling as a pro.”

Robinson takes the practice squad spot left vacant when the Eagles signed Britain Covey to their 53-man roster on Saturday. Robinson is also the second offensive lineman the Eagles have added to their practice squad in the last week. The Eagles signed OT Roderick Johnson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

In addition to Robinson and Johnson, the Eagles also have rookie offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on their practice squad. So three of their 16 practice squad spots are occupied by offensive linemen.

