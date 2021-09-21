Eagles sign OL Jack Anderson off of the Bills practice squad

With Brandon Brooks headed to IR, the Eagles are signing G Jack Anderson off of the Bills' practice squad. He's a 2021 7th round pick out of Texas Tech. https://t.co/20cHX8FTFk — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2021

With Brandon Brooks now on injured reserve after straining his pectoral muscle, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed offensive guard Jackson Anderson off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Anderson, a rookie out of Texas Tech, was the Bills’ seventh-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Anderson started 38 games at Texas Tech and offers versatility.

List

Stock up, stock down after Eagles Week 2 loss to the 49ers

Related