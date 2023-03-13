Eagles re-sign offensive tackle Brett Toth

The Eagles are bringing back a familiar face, re-signing offensive guard Brett Toth after releasing him last week.

Toth missed the entire 2022 season on the PUP list with a knee injury suffered late in the 2021 regular-season finale.

The former Army right tackle entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, having appeared in 17 NFL games with one start.

He also has spent time with the Cardinals.

More Eagles News and Notes!

