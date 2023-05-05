The Eagles got the ball rolling on signing their 2023 draft picks on Thursday and they added nine undrafted rookies to the club on Friday.

The group of nine undrafted additions includes wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata. The Eagles did not draft any wide receivers this season.

Haselwood transferred from Oklahoma to Arkansas after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to become the head coach at USC and he had 59 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns for the Razorbacks. Ngata had 88 catches for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns over four seasons at Clemson.

LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner, Benedictine tackle Chim Okorafor, Louisville tackle Trevor Reid, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, Colorado tight end Brady Russell, Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren, and Kansas State punter Ty Zentner make up the rest of the group.

Eagles sign nine undrafted free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk