Breaking news:

Curse-breaking executive Theo Epstein leaving Cubs

Eagles sign Michael Jacquet to active roster

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Eagles announced they have signed cornerback Michael Jacquet to the active roster from the practice squad.

Jacquet, a rookie free agent from Louisiana-Lafayette, earned a call-up from the practice squad to the active roster for the past two games. In the Week 8 win over Dallas, Jacquet played 30 snaps on defense in his NFL debut.

Jacquet had 45 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups as a redshirt senior in 2019. He transitioned from receiver to cornerback in 2018.

The Eagles created a roster spot Monday when they placed cornerback Craig James on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles also announced they signed running back Adrian Killins to the practice squad.

Eagles sign Michael Jacquet to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories