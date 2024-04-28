Eagles to sign Mekhi Becton

The Eagles drafted a pair of offensive linemen this weekend and they're set to add a more experienced one to the team as well.

Former Jets tackle Mekhi Becton's agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox told ESPN that Becton has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Eagles. The deal is worth up to $5.5 million for the 2020 first-round pick.

Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata remain on hand at tackle in Philadelphia, so Becton would be in line for a swing tackle role once he passes a physical and officially signs with the NFC East club.

Becton had a promising rookie season for the Jets, but knee injuries limited him to one game over the next two seasons. The Jets did not pick up his 2025 option and did not move to re-sign him after he started 16 games during the 2023 season.