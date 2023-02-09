Eagles to sign Marquise Blair to reserve/future deal

#Eagles signed former Utah defensive back Marquise Blaire to reserve-future deal @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 9, 2023

The Eagles are still adding talent to the roster despite being in the Super Bowl and the team is signing former Seahawks and Panthers safety Marquise Blair to a reserve/future deal.

Blair (6-1, 195) is a former Utah standout who was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2019.

A free agent who spent time on the Philadelphia practice squad this season, Blair has 50 career tackles and three forced fumbles in 25 career games and three starts.

