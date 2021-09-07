The Eagles have added a cornerback to their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

The team announced that they have signed Mac McCain off of the Broncos practice squad. They did not have to make a corresponding move to get McCain on the 53-man roster.

McCain signed with the Broncos after going undrafted out of North Carolina A&T this year. He started all 29 games he played at the school, but did not play last year because the school’s season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had two tackles in the team’s final preseason game, but did not play in their first two games this summer.

Eagles sign Mac McCain off Broncos practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk