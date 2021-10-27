Eagles re-sign long snapper Rick Lovato

After one just one day off the roster, the Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed long snapper Rick Lovato.

The release and re-signing of Lovato was just a procedural move to accommodate other roster moves made on Monday. As a veteran, Lovato was not subject to waivers and could buy the Eagles a spare roster spot for a day.

When the Eagles were awarded Reid Sinnett off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, they needed somewhere to put him on the active roster until the trade of Joe Flacco to the New York Jets could be completed.

Lovato therefore got released for 24 hours until Flacco was officially a Jet and then Lovato was re-signed to the roster.

Lovato has spent the last six seasons as the long snapper for the Eagles.

The Eagles also signed safety Jared Mayden to the practice squad and released cornerback Michael Jacquet.

