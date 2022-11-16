The Eagles are beefing up the middle of their defense.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia is signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal.

Joseph has not been with a team this season after his two-year deal with the Chargers expired following 2021. Joseph recorded 57 tackles with three tackles for loss, two QB hits, and a sack He was on the field for 58 percent of the defensive snaps in the 14 games he played.

Joseph, 34, has appeared in 171 games with 162 starts for the Giants, Vikings, and Chargers.

He recently had a workout with the Jets, but obviously was not signed.

The Eagles could use some more depth at defensive tackle with Jordan Davis out for at least two more games.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Joesph may make his Philadelphia debut on Sunday when the Eagles take on the Colts.

Eagles to sign Linval Joseph originally appeared on Pro Football Talk