Eagles sign linebacker T.J. Edwards to 1-year extension

Ever since the Eagles made T.J. Edwards their top linebackers, he’s been one of their best players on that side of the ball.

And they weren’t willing to risk losing him.

So instead, the Eagles signed Edwards to a one-year contract extension on Monday that runs through the 2022 season. The extension is worth up to $3.2 million with $2.15 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Edwards, 25, was set to become a restricted free agent after this season but this contract extension avoids that whole process and rewards a player who has been very good for the Eagles this season and really since he signed with them as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin in 2019.

“He's really playing well,” head coach Nick Sirianni said about Edwards on Sunday night. “… T.J. brings a physicality that really is contagious. And he continues to come after the ball.

“You saw the one play on the swing pass out there where the guy felt T.J. coming. And then he ended up getting -- I think he dropped the ball. But T.J. just has that physicality and he's just really playing good football right now. And he's a good communicator with the defense and talking to everybody. And so, he's playing really good football.

“And sure, those guys from Wisconsin, that played as a Badger, my experience with those guys is they're tough and they're nasty and they can play physical ball. I'm sure glad he's playing the role he's playing right now.”

Edwards began the season buried on the Eagles’ depth chart behind Alex Singleton and Eric Wilson but has become their top linebacker in recent week, a move that has meant a ton to the Eagles.

In the last four games, Edwards has 44 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 PBUs, 1 QB hit, 1 INT and 1 FR. He was excellent in the Eagles’ 40-29 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Aside from the stats, Edwards has brought a much-needed physical element to the Eagles’ defense.

“I’ve known T.J. since he got here and I always scream out his name as soon as I see him,” nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox said on Sunday. “He’s a motor and he makes big plays. I’m happy and proud of him and hopefully he will be here a long time as well. He does everything. He runs the defense from the middle linebacker spot, and every time I go out there, he’s talking to me and we’re always communicating. He’s making big plays and I’m proud of him.”

This is the third extension the Eagles have handed out this week. On Friday, they signed Dallas Goedert to a four-year extension through 2025 and on Saturday signed Maddox to a three-year extension through 2024.

