Eagles sign linebacker Deshaun Davis to practice squad

The Eagles added linebacker Deshaun Davis to the practice squad Wednesday after promoting defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad.

Hector replaced linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on 53-man roster after Grugier-Hill was placed on Injured Reserve with a back injury.

Davis was the Bengals' 6th-round draft pick this year out of Auburn. He spent training camp with Cincinnati before being released before the season. He's been out of football since a brief two-day practice squad stint with the Jaguars in September.

Davis, 5-foot-11, 235 pounds, was a three-year starter at middle linebacker at Auburn. He earned all-SEC first-team honors last year after leading Auburn in tackles for a second straight season.

Davis is the 25th player to spend time on the Eagles' practice squad this year. Eleven of those have also spent time on the 53-man roster at some point. He's the only linebacker currently on the 10-man practice squad.

None of the 25 have been on the practice squad all 15 weeks.

Here is a list of everybody who's spent time on the Eagles' practice squad this year:

TE Alex Ellis*∆

WR Marcus Green

DT Bruce Hector*∆

QB Kyle Lauletta∆

G Sua Opeta*

TE Josh Perkins*

RB Boston Scott*

LB Alex Singleton*

WR Greg Ward*

CB Craig James*

CB Ajene Harris

CB D.J. White

CB Ryan Lewis*

WR Robert Davis*

RB De'Angelo Henderson∆

C Keegan Render∆

TE Scott Orndoff

S Chris Johnson

DT Kevin Wilkins

CB Tremon Smith∆

WR Marken Michel∆

DT Albert Huggins*∆

WR Deontay Burnett∆

LB Deshaun Davis∆















































* - Has been on Eagles' 53 this year

∆ - Currently on practice squad



