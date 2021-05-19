The Eagles have added offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, the team announced on Wednesday.

Clark has ties to new head coach Nick Sirianni, as Clark spent his first five seasons with the Colts. He was a third-round pick for the club in 2016 and appeared in 47 games with 15 starts over the last five years for the franchise. Sirianni was Clark’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.

Clark is coming off a torn Achilles, which he suffered in December of last year. He’ll give the Eagles’ line more depth and versatility, as well as knowledge of the offensive system, once he’s healthy.

Eagles sign Le’Raven Clark originally appeared on Pro Football Talk