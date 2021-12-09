Eagles sign Le’Raven Clark to a two-year contract through 2022
Roster Moves: Eagles have signed T Le’Raven Clark to a contract through 2022 and waived CB Mac McCain. pic.twitter.com/YTAARTtKXR
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2021
With the Eagles focused on supreme depth along the offensive line, the team signed reserve offensive tackle, Le’Raven Clark to a contract extension.
The deal runs through 2022.
Clark, who was on the team’s practice squad, is now on the active roster, and to make room, the Eagles waived rookie cornerback Mac McCain.
A former teammate of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, Clark was signed by the Eagles in May after spending the first five NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Clark played in 47 regular-season games with 15 starts at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle prior to this year.
