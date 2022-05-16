Eagles sign LB Nakobe Dean to rookie deal

The Eagles announced that they’ve signed former Georgia All-American linebacker and third-round pick, Nakobe Dean to his rookie deal.

A projected first-round pick, Dean slipped in the draft after rumors swirled surrounding his health and overall durability heading into the 2022 NFL season. Dean is the fourth of five draft picks to sign, joining first-round pick Jordan Davis, and sixth-round picks linebacker Kyron Johnson and tight end Grant Calcaterra, leaving only second-round pick Cam Jurgens as the one unsigned rookie.

Dean signed a four-year deal worth $5, 186,894 and will count $943K against the cap this coming season.

During his three years of action in Athens, Dean logged 168 tackles, three forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

A captain on the 2021 National Championship team and leader of the Bulldogs’ stout defense, Dean was a unanimous All-American and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.

