Eagles sign LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to the practice squad

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to the practice squad and released TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/ALQq4CkBCI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2021

As the Eagles begin preparation for Thursday’s matchup against the Buccaneers, Howie Roseman was making a few big roster moves.

The Eagles signed linebacker Christian Elliss and tight end Noah Togiai to the practice squad and released tight end Nick Eubanks and wide receiver Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.

linebacker Christian Elliss

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Christian Elliss (49) in action during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Ellis is making his second stint with Philadelphia.

Elliss was signed by the Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Idaho. A first-team All-Big Sky selection in each of the past two seasons, Elliss saw his 2020 season wiped out by COVID-19.

TE Noah Togiai

Noah Togiai

The guy that got away, Togiai was a 2020 undrafted free agent signing out of Oregon State and actually landed Philadelphia’s highest guarantee in bonus money.

He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the Colts roster.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Togiai started in 37 of 44 games played while at Oregon State, and accumulated 1,000 yards receiving in his career.

A developmental tight end, Togiai is a former basketball player who as a senior in Corvallis, tallied 44 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns for the Beavers.

