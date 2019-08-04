Eagles sign LB Asantay Brown

Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill hurt his knee in practice on Saturday and word is that he’ll be out into the regular season while recovering from an MCL sprain.

The Eagles made a move on Sunday to ensure they’ll have enough healthy bodies on hand at the position. The team announced the signing of linebacker Asantay Brown.

Brown has been on and off the Eagles roster since going undrafted out of Western Michigan last year. He signed with the team after the draft, got waived in September and then returned to the practice squad. He signed a future contract with the team after the season, but was waived in May.

Cornerback Alex Brown was waived in a corresponding move, so the Eagles remain at two players with the surname Brown. The other one is linebacker Zach Brown and the team has seven other linebackers on the roster.