Eagles to sign kicker Cameron Dicker ahead of matchup vs. Cardinals

The #Eagles are signing kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad, per source. Jake Elliott got banged up late in Sunday’s game. If he can’t go this week, it’d be Dicker the Kicker. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

With Jake Elliott banged up and dealing with a lower-body injury, the Eagles are signing kicker Cameron Dicker to the 53-man roster, according to Tom Pelissero.

A former Texas Longhorn starter, Kicker, was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent this summer and was one of their final roster cuts.

Dicker eventually signed with the Ravens before being waived.

At Texas, Dicker finished his career with 98.1% conversion on extra point attempts and 75.9% on field goal attempts.

His best season came in 2021, when he converted 13 of his 15 attempts.

