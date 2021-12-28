Eagles sign Kerryon Johnson to practice squad

The Eagles will be without running back Miles Sanders for at least this week’s game and they’ve brought back a former member of the team to give them backfield options in his absence.

The team announced that they have signed Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson spent training camp with the Eagles, but failed to make the team.

Johnson appeared in one game for the 49ers in Week Three, but only saw action on special teams. He ran 283 times for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons with the Lions.

Jordan Howard picked up a stinger last weekend, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni indicated he checked out OK to play this week. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are also on hand at running back for the Eagles.

