Eagles sign Julian Okwara

The Eagles added an edge rusher to their offseason roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of former Lion Julian Okwara to their 90-man roster. The move comes after the team gave Haason Reddick permission to look for a trade, although Reddick said that his preference is to remain with the Eagles while signing a new contract.

Okwara was a 2020 third-round pick by the Lions who played 38 games and made four starts during his time in Detroit. He was waived off the active roster late in the 2023 season, but returned to the practice sqaud. He did not sign a future contract to stay with the NFC North team, which made him a free agent.

Okwara had 54 tackles, nine sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Lions.