Eagles sign DE Josh Sweat to a 3-year, $40M contract extension
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Eagles’ DE Josh Sweat, who was scheduled to be a free agent after this season, reached agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract extension that could be worth up to $43 million and includes $26.9 million gtd, tying him to Philadelphia through the 2024 season, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2021
The hard work has paid off for Josh Sweat, as Adam Schefter is reporting that the Eagles defensive end who was scheduled to be a free agent after this season, reached an agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract extension that could be worth up to $43 million and includes $26.9 million guaranteed tying him to Philadelphia through the 2024 season.
Sweat is the second member of the Class of 2018 to earn an extension, joining tackle Jordan Mailata who signed one last Saturday.
A five-star recruit that chose Florida State, Sweat would have been a first-round pick if not for a severe knee injury. Former Eagles star Chris Long recently called Sweat the most talented player on the defensive line.
Now the talented defensive end gets his cash.
List
Eagles vs. 49ers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
Related
Jonathan Gannon on how the Eagles will defend 49ers dynamic QB duo
Eagles OC Shane Steichen on the tremendous challenge 49ers front seven presents
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on the challenges the 49ers offense will present in Week 2
Former NFL LB turned ESPN analyst promises to shave off eyebrow if Eagles defeat 49ers