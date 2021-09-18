Eagles sign DE Josh Sweat to a 3-year, $40M contract extension

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The hard work has paid off for Josh Sweat, as Adam Schefter is reporting that the Eagles defensive end who was scheduled to be a free agent after this season, reached an agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract extension that could be worth up to $43 million and includes $26.9 million guaranteed tying him to Philadelphia through the 2024 season.

Sweat is the second member of the Class of 2018 to earn an extension, joining tackle Jordan Mailata who signed one last Saturday.

A five-star recruit that chose Florida State, Sweat would have been a first-round pick if not for a severe knee injury. Former Eagles star Chris Long recently called Sweat the most talented player on the defensive line.

Now the talented defensive end gets his cash.

