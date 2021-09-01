Running back Jordan Howard and receiver Travis Fulgham were among the players the Eagles signed to their practice squad Wednesday.

The team cut both players this week.

Fulgham played 13 games for the Eagles last season with eight starts. He caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles chose to keep DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in their receivers room on their initial 53-player roster.

Fulgham entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Lions in 2019. The Eagles claimed him off waivers last season, and he spent the first month on the practice squad before the Eagles activated him Oct. 3.

Howard appeared in 12 games with five starts for the Eagles over the past two seasons. He has 126 carries for 552 yards and six touchdowns in his time in Philadelphia.

The Eagles also signed running back Jason Huntley, receiver John Hightower, offensive guard Sua Opeta, offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, defensive end Matt Leo (International Player Pathway Program), defensive tackle Raequan Williams, linebacker JaCoby Stevens, cornerback Michael Jacquet, cornerback Craig James, safety Grayland Arnold and safety Elijah Riley to their practice squad.

Eagles sign Jordan Howard, Travis Fulgham to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk