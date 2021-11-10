The Eagles elevated running back Jordan Howard from the practice squad for each of their last two games and doing so again would have forced the team to release him after Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

On Wednesday, they announced a roster move that will allow them to avoid that. The Eagles have signed Howard to the active roster.

Howard has run 29 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. He’s taken the place of Miles Sanders as the lead back in Philadelphia and Sanders remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

It’s a welcome return to frontline work for Howard. He only carried the ball 35 times while splitting last season between the Dolphins and Eagles and has not been a true lead back since he played for the Bears in 2018.

Eagles sign Jordan Howard to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk