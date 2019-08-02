Eagles sign Jonathan Cyprien

Two months after he visited the Eagles, Jonathan Cyprien has signed.

The Eagles did a one-year deal with Cyprien, a free agent safety, today.

Cyprien was cut by the Titans in March after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. He’s believed to be healthy enough to get to work in training camp.

A 2013 second-round pick of the Jaguars, Cyprien was a starter for four years in Jacksonville before signing with the Titans in 2017.

Cyprien has typically played the strong safety position, where Malcolm Jenkins played every single snap of the 2018 season, but he provides depth in a secondary that no longer has Corey Graham, who started at free safety last year, and Cyprien may also play some linebacker. Rodney McLeod and Andrew Sendejo are the other safeties likely to make the roster in Philadelphia.