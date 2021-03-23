Joe Flacco has found his new NFL home, and it’s close to his hometown.

Flacco has signed with the Eagles, his agent announced.

It’s a homecoming for Flacco, who grew up in Audubon, New Jersey, not far from Philadelphia.

It’s also a sign that the Eagles wanted a veteran backup who will mentor Jalen Hurts. Although the Eagles haven’t definitively stated that Hurts is their starter for 2021, it seems likely that Hurts will start and Flacco will back him up.

The 36-year-old Flacco started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos the year before. Prior to that he played for the Ravens from 2008 to 2018.

Eagles sign Joe Flacco originally appeared on Pro Football Talk