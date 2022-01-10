Eagles sign Jason Huntley to active roster, place three on Injured Reserve

Eagles sign Jason Huntley to active roster, place three on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles signed practice squad running back Jason Huntley to the 53-man roster Monday, two days after he rushed for 51 yards and had a 35-yard kick return against the Cowboys.

Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Sirianni said it was difficult to envision having Huntley up on game-day because of roster limitations. But the Eagles now have five running backs on the 53-man roster, with Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell and Huntley.

“Jason did a really good job in the game with a lot of different things, not only with kick returns but also running the football,” Sirianni said.

“You saw how explosive a player he is. Unfortunately for him, he’s in a very crowded room with a lot of good players that have had a lot of good reps, and we have a lot of great depth there.

Before Saturday night against the Cowboys, Huntley, undrafted out of New Mexico State, had five career carries for 19 yards, all last year.

The Eagles also placed J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Tyree Jackson and Brett Toth on Injured Reserve, ending their seasons. All got hurt in the game against Dallas Saturday night. Jackson suffered a torn ACL. Toth also suffered a knee injury. Arcega-Whiteside will undergo surgery to repair a finger injury. Technically, Toth or JJAW could return if the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

JJAW played in 16 of 17 games and caught two passes for 36 yards. He also played 229 snaps on special teams, sixth-most on the team.

Jackson, the converted QB from Buffalo, played 171 snaps in the last nine games after rehabbing a preseason back injury. He caught his first career touchdown pass against Dallas before getting hurt. Toth, a reserve offensive lineman, played 53 snaps this year, 30 of them in the season finale against Dallas.

The Eagles also released running back Kerryon Johnson and kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

They just re-signed Johnson on Dec. 28 after he spent training camp with the Eagles. This was McCrane’s second stint on the practice squad in the last three weeks.