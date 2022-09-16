Eagles sign Jarrid Williams to the practice squad
Practice Squad: Eagles have signed T Jarrid Williams. pic.twitter.com/CNKDsNNpPH
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2022
The Eagles announced another roster move on Friday, signing undrafted rookie Jarrid Williams to the practice squad.
Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.
The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus but struggled during two weeks of training camp with the Eagles.
Williams played 22 snaps against the Browns and logged a 27.6 pass block grade from PFF on 11 pass blocking opportunities.
