Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, place him on reserve/suspended list

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers won't play during the 2023 season, but the Eagles are hoping he can help them in 2024 and beyond.

The Eagles announced that they have signed Rodgers on Monday afternoon. Rodgers was suspended for at least the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy earlier this offseason and the Colts released him after that ban was announced.

Rodgers was placed on the reserve/suspended list upon signing with the Eagles.

Rodgers was a 2020 sixth-round pick in Indianapolis. He had 90 tackles, three interceptions, 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries in 45 games with the Colts. He also returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown during his rookie season and has a 27-yard average on kickoff returns over his entire career.