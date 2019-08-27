Eagles sign Hayes Pullard

Linebacker Hayes Pullard was cut by the Cardinals last weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find a new team.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have signed Pullard to their 90-man roster. With the size of the roster dropping to 53 players on Saturday, Pullard’s stay in Philly may be a brief one.

The Eagles waived linebacker Asantay Brown in a corresponding move.

Pullard was a 2015 seventh-round pick by the Browns, but made his regular season debut with the Jaguars after failing to make Cleveland’s roster. He played 24 games for the Jags over two years and played in 22 games for the Chargers over the last two seasons.

Pullard has 125 tackles and an interception over those 46 appearances.