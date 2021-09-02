Eagles sign Hassan Ridgeway, place three on injured reserve

The Eagles made some changes to their active roster on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway is back with the team after being cut earlier this week as the team dropped to 53 players. The Eagles had space open up for Ridgeway because they placed tackle Jack Driscoll, tight end Tyree Jackson, and cornerback Josiah Scott on injured reserve.

The Eagles have left two spots on the 53-man roster open for the moment.

Ridgeway appeared in 14 games for the Eagles over the last two seasons. He had 19 tackles and three sacks in those appearances. Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Milton Williams are the other defensive tackles in Philly.

The Eagles also signed tight end Nick Eubanks, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson to the practice squad.

